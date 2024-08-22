© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Civilians of Novogrodovka refuse to leave for Ukraine
This was reported by a Ukrainian volunteer who is involved in the evacuation of civilians.
According to him, out of 13 requests for evacuation received from relatives of Novogrodovka residents, only three were fulfilled — the rest of the residents refuse to go to Ukraine.
Street fighting has already begun in the city, and Ukrainian troops are retreating from the outskirts of the city.