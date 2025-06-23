EMF Waves Supercharge Cancer and Electromagnetic Sensitivity - Dr. Elizabeth Plourde

Electromagnetic fields (EMF) are all around us, and they are causing serious damage to our physiological makeup. Dr. Elizabeth Plourde has 50 years experience in medicine, and has an extensive background in biochemistry and hormones. She has studied the harmful effects of EMF, which can promote the development of cancer. Elizabeth is very sensitive to electromagnetic fields, which is what drove her to study the effects of this technology to begin with. She discusses the chilling results of lab testing that revealed EMF-related damage to the brain, and how the cumulative effects of radiation and wireless signals compound in the body over time. Society has created a myth that wireless devices will fulfill you, but it’s just the opposite! EMF is causing serious health problems for all humanity.









TAKEAWAYS





Elizabeth’s book looks into the effects of EMF: EMF Freedom - Solutions for the 21st Century





Every cell in the body can be impacted negatively by Electromagnetic Fields (EMF)





Avoid buying wireless devices when you can and limit them in your home for better health and wellness





Some effects of EMF exposure are migraines, headaches, vertigo, nerve and muscle pain, and skin rashes, just to name a few









