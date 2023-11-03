Entrepreneur Podcast | Clay Clark Client Success Story | "The linear workflow for us and getting everything out on paper & documented is really important..I definitely just stared at the walls figuring out how to make my facility look like this place."

“I definitely learned a lot about life design and making sure the business serves you. The linear workflow for us and getting everything out on paper and documented is really important, our workflows are kind of all over the place. Having a linear workflow and seeing that mapped on multiple different boards is pretty awesome, that's really helpful for me. The atmosphere is awesome, I definitely just stared at the walls figuring out how to make my facility look like this place (Clay designed). This place rocks. It’s invigorating, the walls are super, it’s just very cool. The atmosphere is cool. The people are nice. I literally want to model it and steal everything that is here at this facility and basically create it just on our business side. Clay is hilarious, I literally laughed so hard that I started having tears yesterday!”

NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “He becometh poor that dealeth with a slack hand: But the hand of the diligent maketh rich.” Proverbs 10:4

NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “He that walketh with wise men shall be wise: But a companion of fools shall be destroyed.” - Proverbs 13:20

