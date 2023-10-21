You Have To Defend Yourself

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You Are Responsible For Your Own Security
* Arm yourself.
* Train yourself.
* Prepare yourself.
* We’re dealing with an elevated terror level.
* This week should have been a wake-up call.
* The left wants to un-protect you.
* They hate your guts.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 20 October 2023
https://rumble.com/v3qk2ls-the-worst-speech-in-presidential-history-ep.-2114-10202023.html