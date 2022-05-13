5/13/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP has single-handedly created this unprecedented economic and financial war in human history

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5/13/2022 Miles Guo: Who is the biggest winner and behind-the-scenes manipulator of the global economic and financial collapse? The CCP has single-handedly created this unprecedented economic and financial war in human history, and they are betting that no one dares to go against them. So, Xi Jinping will surely attack Taiwan.