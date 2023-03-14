AmbGun Minuteman Review of the Mantis BlackbeardX #shorts

The Mantis BlackbeardX, exclusively for the AR15, is multiple products in one The BlackbeardX BCG is a dry fire training laser that, within limits, can be adjusted to match your AR’s sighting system. You can also use the training laser with the free Mantis Laser Academy app to automatically score your hits on targets. Moreover the BBX BCG will also automatically reset your trigger…so you can dry fire without the hassle of manually cycling your rifle. And embedded in the battery pack magazine that runs all of this is MantisX that provides feedback about the steadiness of your trigger manipulation. Are you anticipating recoil, are you jerking the trigger, are you “dragging wood”? Via the MantisX app, you can earn your Basic and Advanced Rifleman patches. MantisX app and the Laser Academy, Two separate apps performing very different functions. I suggest using an old phone for Mantis Laser Academy and your current phone for the MantisX scoring. But I really found the autoresetting trigger hugely beneficial for practicing canted, point shooting. So beneficial that an “ambied” AR15 paired with BBX is no longer disparaged as a relic when compared to the modern, ambidextrous bullpups. See out full featured review of BlackbeardX at AmbGun.com

