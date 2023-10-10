BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Iranian IRGC and "Hezbollah" are Sending Troops and Weaponry to the provinces of Daraa & Quneitra in Syria, towards the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
189 views • 10/10/2023

Iranian IRGC and "Hezbollah" are sending troops and weaponry, including kamikaze drones and rockets, to the provinces of Daraa and Quneitra in Syria, towards the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

🇮🇶 "We stand with you!" - In the first video, a message from the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces "Al-Hashd al-Shaabi" to Palestinian fighters.

🇮🇶 In the second video, the secretary-general of the Iraqi Badr Organization, Hadi al-Amiri, also issued threats against the United States: "If Washington interferes in the battle between the Israeli regime and Palestine, we will strike all American targets."

🇾🇪 Previously we reported that Yemeni Houthi rebels have stated that they will initiate war if the U.S. intervenes. "We warn America that any intervention in Palestine will lead to a regional war," said Mohammed Ali al-Houthi.

Keywords
iranrussiaisraelpalestineukrainesyrialebanonrussianukrainiansmo
