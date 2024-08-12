© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The XXXIII Satanic Olympics And Israel Under Attack-NOW THE END BEGINS-AUG 12 2024
On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the end times are swirling all around us, with trouble on every side. In Paris, a global celebration of Satan has just concluded, and in the Middle East Hezbollah has evacuated all of their Beirut HQ ahead of the coming war. Today is the 9th of Av, and it is the terribly perfect setting to launch a regional war against the Jews. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and is telling the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to sail more quickly to the area, the Defense Department said Sunday. In Eastern Europe, Ukraine has been hitting Russia hard, and a nuclear power plant has been set on fire by orders from Putin. In shades of Leave The World Behind, a Brazilian jet carrying 62 passengers just fell out of the sky for no apparent reason. If you are a student of last days Bible prophecy, consider this Podcast your ‘golden corral’ of a seemingly endless array of end times events. All this and much more on this Prophecy News Podcast.
