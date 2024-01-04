Great Threat to the Enemy - New modification of the Lancet for Swarm Attacks, Controlled by a Neural Network that distributes targets for attacks - Russian

Great threat to the enemy: New modification of the Lancet for swarm attacks, controlled by a neural network that distributes targets for attacks.
The fact that Russia may begin to use the technology of “drone swarm” strikes was stated by the famous Ukrainian volunteer Maria Berlinskaya: this is a big threat to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
“When thousands of drones fly at us, we will retreat tens of kilometers in a matter of weeks,” Berlinskaya said.
