COMPLETE INVERSION OF REALITY ☭ HARRISON SMITH

@HarrisonSmith is on 🔥





#hesnotwrong





Source: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1661665377969749





Thumbnail: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/550635491921037244/





This is the MULTI PRONGED ATTACK 🤬





https://www.cnbc.com/2024/07/29/biden-rolls-out-plan-to-overhaul-the-supreme-court.html





https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/07/24/2024-16247/declaration-of-emergency-pursuant-to-the-federal-food-drug-and-cosmetic-act





https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/pale-horse-of-death-netizens-call-metal-horse-at-paris-opening-ceremony-ominous-101722066832084-amp.html





I've realized something about Politics recently.





https://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread1350284/pg1





Here is only one of the very well organized Marxist / Communist / Socialist groups working hard in this nation: (they also have a website):





https://www.youtube.com/c/MidwesternMarx





Call/write the Olympics headquarters to complain about the sexual perversion/depravity, and full-on attack on Jesus Christ / Christianiy, and demand the the U.S. pull out of the Paris Olympics IMMEDIATELY! COLORADO SPRINGS HEADQUARTERS

27 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 PLEASE SHARE THIS!!!

Main: 719-632-5551





Interesting video of 2012 Olympics -





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=95rugObTMHE





https://kriscaught.github.io/