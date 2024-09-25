BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian BMP under constant fire: leading the assault group into the settlement & evacuating the wounded
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
88 views • 7 months ago

On September 22, 2024, the 144th Guards Motorized Rifle Division is storming the settlement of Nevske. Private Maxim Presnyakov of the 59th Tank Regiment is tasked with leading the assault group into the settlement and evacuating the wounded. In his BMP, reinforced with additional protection and automatic fire extinguishing systems, he rushes into the village under constant artillery fire and drone strikes. The vehicle periodically catches fire, with shells exploding right on the armor. Private Presnyakov completes the task of unloading the assault troops and goes to pick up the wounded, loading three seriously injured into the armor, after which Maxim rushes back. The entire time, he is being fired upon, but he saves everyone, bringing his burning vehicle to the rear area. The enemy posted a video of Maxim's defeat in their channels, but the Ukrainian, as usual, lied. Maxim is alive, almost healthy (slight concussion), and all the wounded are saved. Moreover, Private Presnyakov's BMP requires minor repairs and is operational. I very much hope that the guy will be awarded, the feat is most worthy. In general, watch the video and you will understand everything yourself. 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
