🌱 **Garden Update: Butternut Squash Boom, Okra Abundance, & Critter Challenges!** 🌞

Join me in this week’s garden tour where I share the exciting growth of my butternut squash and thriving okra plants with more pods on the way! 🍈 My late-season tomatoes are looking promising, but critters are eyeing them too. Speaking of critters, they nabbed a few watermelons, but I saved one for a taste test! 🍉 Plus, my pineapple starts are rooting strong, and the autumn broccoli is sizing up nicely. Despite the scorching heat, the garden’s thriving—come see the wins and challenges! 🌿





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll