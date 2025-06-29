Night strikes in Kremenchug, Ukraine

Night strikes in Kremenchug.

The local administration confirmed Russian strikes on an industrial facility.

Adding:

Ukrainian Air Force reports that an F-16 fighter jet crashed during a Russian airstrike last night.

According to them, the 1st class pilot Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, born in 1993, was killed.

The previous F-16 loss under similar circumstances by the Armed Forces of Ukraine occurred in May.

More about this F-16:

Ukrainian MP Accuses Command of "Murder" After F-16 Pilot Killed

Ukrainian MP Maryana Bezuglaya has publicly accused the country’s military leadership of bearing responsibility for the death of an F-16 pilot who was killed in today’s incident.

“Ukraine lost an F-16 pilot and another aircraft. If the leadership continues to neglect anti-drone defense systems, blocks procurement, and sends expensive pilots to intercept Shaheds — this is murder. This is the destruction of both pilots and aircraft,” Bezuglaya wrote on social media.

She also reminded the public that the findings from the first F-16 crash investigation still haven’t been released. “And then we’ll mourn, of course. Never forget, never forgive, give a medal to his mother,” she added.

Ukrainian military forums are already discussing the possibility of friendly fire — suggesting the pilot may have been downed by Ukraine’s own air defense while targeting the same drone. Another version circulating is that the jet was damaged by debris from a Geran.