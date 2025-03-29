FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 145:8-14, Pt. 2 of 3, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250329

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, ADONAI, LORD, and YAHWEH! I am bound to give thanks to You, ADONAI always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, The Creator from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

A Song of JEHOVAH’s Majesty and Love. A Psalm of David.

8. My ADONAI, LORD, and YAHWEH, You are Gracious and full of compassion, slow to anger and great in Mercy.

9. You are Good to all, and Your tender Mercies are over all Your works.

10. We shall praise You, O ADONAI, LORD, and Your Saints shall bless You.

11. We shall speak of the Glory of Your Kingdom,

and talk of Your power,

12. To make known to the sons and daughters of men and women Your mighty acts, and the Glorious Majesty of Your Kingdom.

13. My Almighty Heavenly Father, Your Kingdom is an Everlasting Kingdom, and Your Dominion endures throughout all generations.

14. My YAHWEH, because of my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, You uphold all who fall, and raise up all who are bowed down. Amen!

Thank You my Almighty Heavenly Father, ADONAI, LORD, and YAHWEH for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 145:8-14 personalized NKJV).

****