MASS VACCINE DISCLOSURE! - Have We Reached The WORLDWIDE AWAKENING?

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE: https://heavensharvest.com/ USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE: https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10

HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE: https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/

GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE: https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest studies showing that the injections cause the destruction of the immune system, an issue we already knew but is now further backed up by study after study. Meanwhile, Jamie Fox is allegedly blind and paralyzed by the injections and even Hollywood stars are beginning to talk openly about it. Things are happening rapidly and it appears we are witnessing to some degree a mass disclosure event. The deaths cannot be ignored any longer. Talk to someone on the street. The vast majority of people you talk to will at least know a little bit about the mass die-off. The media wants people to believe they're alone, but you're not.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE: https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/

BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE: https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/

LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW! https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/

GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE: https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com

STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE: http://wamsurvival.com/

OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN: https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/

OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL: https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/ Or SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME

Find us on Vigilante TV HERE: https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1

FIND US on Rokfin HERE: https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia

FIND US on Gettr HERE: https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia

See our EPICFUNDME HERE: https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE: https://www.iambanned.com/

JOIN our Telegram Group HERE: https://t.me/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US on Rumble Here: https://rumble.com/c/c-312314

FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE: https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media

FIND OUR CoinTree page here: https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson

JOIN US on SubscribeStar here: https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media We will soon be doing subscriber only content!

Follow us on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia

Help keep independent media alive!

Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive! https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072

BITCOIN ADDRESS: 18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU

World Alternative Media 2023

The Infowars Store is thriving and providing YOU with essential products at the lowest price! See for yourself!

X3 Tri-Iodine is BACK at the Infowars Store! Learn about the health benefits of iodine and the dangers of being deficient in it HERE.

HUGE! Save 50% on Brain Force Plus and supercharge your state of mind today!

Get HALF-OFF Ultimate Fish Oil to improve your supplement routine & experience the world-renowned powerhouse formula!

Our fan-favorite Turbo Force Plus is now 25% off! See for yourself the delicious one-of-a-kind energy boost infowarriors CRAVE!

Take your oral care to the next level with our fluoride-free Activated Charcoal Toothpaste that’s now available at a rate you can’t find anywhere else!

Save 25% on Ultimate Bone Broth Plus today to taste & experience the upgraded version of our famous formula to rediscover primal nutrition that’s missing from our modern diet!





Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html





Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media