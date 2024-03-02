© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Barium, Stronium and Aluminium nanoparticles in the chemtrails are being absorbed into our bodies, when they activate the microwave weapons en masse they'll cook everyone from the inside out.
The intake of green vegetables via chlorophyll remove metal toxins from our blood. The make up of chlorophyll in plants and haemoglobin in our blood are very similar.