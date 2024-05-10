The Democrat Open Borders Plan to Entrench Single-Party Rule | in under 2 minutes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Western Lensman · WATCH: The Democrat Open Borders Plan to Entrench Single-Party Rule | Explained in Under Two Minutes
When this video went viral, there was a lot of pushback from the left about the claims made.
In light of recent Dem votes A) For counting illegals in congressional apportionment, and B) Against laws preventing non-citizen voting — Seems like those people need a re-watch.
@WesternLensman
