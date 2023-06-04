© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Bannon War Room | Ben Harnwell from Rome:
Gamechanger! UK Times reports that *Ukraine* sabotaged Nord Stream gas pipelines
The German FBI has been investigating last September‘s Nord Stream sabotage — and the evidence now strongly suggests the culprit was…Ukraine!
With a re-energised Alternative für Deutschland now level in the polls with German chancellor Olaf Scholz — this could be a game changer…
Source (the Times of London): http://archive.today/GPVXP
