🧠🌿 Feed Your Brain with Whole Foods! 🥗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ditch the ultra-processed junk and embrace a Mediterranean diet rich in whole foods. 🥑
Your brain is a nutrient-hungry organ, absorbing a disproportionate amount of nutrients for active metabolism.
Every bite counts! 🍅🥦
Want to learn more? ✨
Listen to the full episode with Bonnie J. Kaplan, Professor Emerita at the Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary, Canada, and author of The "Better Brain". 🎧📲
Click the link in bio or find it in the description above.🔗