© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ed Martin- Delivers Powerful Information To Alex Jones From The DOJ That Will Shake The Foundations Of The United States!
---------------
Russia’s foreign minister blames Western Europe for blocking Ukraine peace deal, praises Trump’s efforts
https://www.oann.com/newsroom/russias-foreign-minister-blames-western-europe-for-blocking-ukraine-peace-deal-praises-trumps-efforts