RT News - October 13 2024 6AM GMT

Oct 13, 2024
rt.com
The stories that shaped the week. As Israel's invasion of Lebanon continues with relentless strikes, UNICEF says more than 100 children have been killed in the attacks. And the agency warns, the numbers are only growing. A new book portraying Trump as a villain and Biden as a diplomat hero is set to hit the shelves next week just ahead of the presidential election. It's penned by an author who's no stranger to ending presidential careers. A Canadian gold mining company concedes to the demands of the Malian government, which had been calling for foreign companies to compensate for the money the country's lost over the years. Samsung workers in India have been protesting for months, as the company refuses to recognise a union of striking workers.