BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - October 13 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1472 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • 8 months ago

Oct 13, 2024

rt.com


The stories that shaped the week. As Israel's invasion of Lebanon continues with relentless strikes, UNICEF says more than 100 children have been killed in the attacks. And the agency warns, the numbers are only growing. A new book portraying Trump as a villain and Biden as a diplomat hero is set to hit the shelves next week just ahead of the presidential election. It's penned by an author who's no stranger to ending presidential careers. A Canadian gold mining company concedes to the demands of the Malian government, which had been calling for foreign companies to compensate for the money the country's lost over the years. Samsung workers in India have been protesting for months, as the company refuses to recognise a union of striking workers.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy