⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(29 February 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and delivered strikes at enemy manpower and hardware near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 50 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles were neutralised.

In the course of the counterbattery warfare, one U.S.-made M198 howitzer, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one Msta-B howitzer, one D-30 howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems were eliminated.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line and inflicted fire damage on cluster of manpower and military hardware of the 28th mechanised and 92nd assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Andreyevka, Kleshcheyevka, and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Four counter-attacks of the AFU 10th Mountain Assault Brigade were repelled close to Berestovoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 600 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, two armoured personnel carriers, and ten motor vehicles.

In counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit one Uragan MLRS vehicle, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, one D-20 gun, and three D-30 howitzers.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 53rd, 61st mechanised, 59th motorised infantry brigades near Berdychi, Severnoye, Orlovka, and Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 495 Ukrainian troops, seven tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, four armoured fighting vehicles, and 11 motor vehicles were neutralised.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, three D-20 howitzers, one Msta-B howitzer, one Gvozdika self-propelled system, and two D-30 howitzers were eliminated.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces delivered complex strikes at AFU manpower and hardware near Rovnopol, Staromayorskoye, and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 105 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one D-20 howitzer, as well as one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Kherson direction, Russian units took more advantageous positions and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 128th mountain assault, 118th mechanised, 35 marine brigades near Rabotino, Stepovoye, Malye Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region), and Tokarevka (Kherson region).



The enemy lost up to 50 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, as well as one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.



▫️ In Kherson direction, the Russian Group of Forces neutralised one Ukrainian sabotage group of the 73rd Marine Special Operations Centre in an attempt to land close to Tendra Spit using speedboats.



As a result of a short battle, four of the speedboats with the landing groups were destroyed and sunk, the fifth turned round and travelled at high speed in the opposite direction.

The enemy lost up to 25 Ukrainian troops. One serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was taken prisoner.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation hit: a command post of Kupyansk Task Force, two command posts (72nd mechanised and 59th motorised infantry brigades), one S-300PS anti-aircraft missile system, three ammunition depots, as well as manpower and military hardware in 126 areas.

▫️Air defence systems have shot down nine HIMARS MLRS shells and two JDAM aerial guided bombs.



▫️ In addition, 93 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Lisichansk, Golikovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Kurdyumovka, Pervomayskoye, Krinichnaya (Donetsk People's Republic), Mikhailovka (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 575 airplanes and 267 helicopters, 13,715 unmanned aerial vehicles, 475 air defence missile systems, 15,286 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,227 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,223 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 19,211 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.