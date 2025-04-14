The latest adventure of Zelensky's troops ended in their trenches, at least a small group of soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, wiped out directly in their dugouts around the outskirts of the village of Popovka The enemy troops reportedly continued the Kiev's ground attack attempt into Belgorod Region on April 11, but were met by suicide FPV drones from the Special Forces “Anvar”, which were operating around the clock, tracking down any movement of another Ukrainian invading groups. Whether they realized it or not, the Ukrainian troops were doing nothing in their trenches under Russian surveillance, crawling here and there, while also going into nearby dugouts for safety, as shown in the footage released by the UAV operator “Anvar”. This means that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are increasingly acting in disarray on the move, without any equipment or fire support - with the corresponding consequences.

Cheap Russian FPV drones, picking off the troops one by one, seem to have little to do in their shelters. As in the view, these Ukrainian soldiers failed on their mission, as did anothers in Popovka, where Kiev began its invasion from the Sumy Region to Belgorod almost a month ago, eventually the troops in the dugouts were destroyed by airstrikes. Russian sources report that the offensive to secure Popovka and Demidovka areas has begun! The two settlements have come under the control of the Russian Armed Forces, where Zelensky's adventure ended with the elimination of at least two battalions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine there. In the current configuration of the front line, Russian forces have actually begun to impose tactical instability on Ukraine, the destruction of Kiev's equipment at the time of concentration makes large-scale deliveries to the contact line becoming impossible.

