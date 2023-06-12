BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Canadian Terror Group Antihate.ca is Banned and Blocked in India
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
27 views • 06/12/2023

In Canada our government pays online Terror groups like black lives matter, Antifa and anti-hate.ca to slander and libel Christians white men, straight men and anybody who has a conservative political view. They love pedophiles and they're absolutely for the sexualization of children.

The government of India has identified Canada as the disgusting antifreedom Marxist dump that it truly is and has decided to ban anti-hate.ca in their country. Antihate.ca of course had to cry and whine and complain about this but I challenge them in any way to start insulting Indian people based on the color of their skin or their Hindu faith because then they're going to go exactly against everything that they say that they stand for. Don't be fooled. They only stand for their own personal left-wing goals and the vast pot of money they get every month from Jihadi Justin Trudeau and everybody else in our far left communist government. It says a lot when India has decided that Canada is too corrupt to have websites of ours show up in their search strings.


#terror groups #government, #Canada, #anti hate, #BLM, #antifa, #justin trudeau, #corruption, #communist, #anti freedom, #marxist, #india, #christians, #pedophiles, #sexualization, #children, #straight, #white, #male, #news, #politics, #kevinjjohnston, #freedomreport

Keywords
newschildrenpoliticscorruptionantifablmgovernmentcanadaindiacommunistsexualizationterrorgroupsjustinetrudeauantihateantifreedom
