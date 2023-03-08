Dr. Fauci in TROUBLE, Feds are about to DROP the hammer on him | Redacted with Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Did Dr. Fauci and his doctor buds alter an academic paper in order to squash the lab leak theory of the Covid pandemic? That is what a new senate committee report suggests. The report comes from the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. It was released on Sunday and you can read it here: https://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2023.03.05-SSCP-Memo-Re.-New-Evidence.Proximal-Origin.pdf
We discuss how much this implicates Fauci and what it may or may not cover up. "
