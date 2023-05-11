© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2goyg7e8a4
This is not a conspiracy theory. The CCP's infiltration is the real threat in this country.
這不是陰謀論。 中共的滲透才是這個國家真正的威脅。
@NFSCSpeaks @RealAmVoice
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #yejianming #Donggongwen