Billionaire & Miss Universe GF catastrophically injured by VAXX poison injections

Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack: Where is Lalit Modi?

Actress Sushmita Sen left her fans shocked after she announced on Thursday that she had suffered a heart attack recently.

Sharing an update about her health, the actress wrote that she underwent an angioplasty and got a stent in a place.

"I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post!" a part of her post read.

As soon as she shared the update, her fans and friends flooded the comments section enquiring about her health. But the one name that everyone was looking for amid the barrage of comments and the one name that was missing was that of businessman Lalit Modi, who had claimed to be dating Sushmita.

Lalit Modi took the entire nation by storm when he announced in 2022 that he was in a relationship with Sushmita. The actress, however, maintained radio silence on the same, and put out just one post slamming trolls for calling her a gold-digger, but without mentioning Modi's name.

A few months ago, reports went viral that Sushmita and Modi had parted ways, however, the businessman who is otherwise quite chatty on social media, did not address the rumours.

And now, after Sushmita announced that she recently suffered a heart attack, Modi refrained for commenting on the same. While he did put up a post for Naomi Campbell a couple of days back, he did not speak about the actress even once on social media, which has only fuelled the breakup rumours.

Lalit Modi put on oxygen support after testing positive for COVID-19; Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev drops special message

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's relationship

In 2022, Modi shared a slew of pictures with Sushmita from their vacation in Maldives and Sardinia and announced that the two were in a relationship.

He had even stated that the two might get married real soon, and when the duo was trolled on the internet, the businessman did not spare them without a good bashing.

He had also added Sushmita's name in his bio and had changed his social media profile picture with the one featuring the actress.

However, later, he removed Sushmita's name from his bio and changed his display picture, and went on to remain completely mum about the actress and the alleged affair.

