© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From Mar-A-Largo Raid to Election Integrity, Trump’s Most DEFIANT Attorney - Christina Bobb
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • 2 months ago
► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.com
Christina Bobb
WEBSITE: www.ChristinaBobb.com
Stealing Your Vote BOOK: https://a.co/d/96f3zuY
Defiant BOOK: https://a.co/d/g77MPQZ
Christina Bobb is an investigative reporter and attorney who has spent most of the past two years traveling the country to explore and report on the growing mountain of evidence of election fraud and mismanagement.
Defiant is a raw, behind-the-scenes exposé of the coordinated legal assault on Donald Trump and the America First movement. Christina Bobb reveals how the deep state weaponized the justice system—raiding Mar-a-Lago, silencing dissent, and orchestrating a nonstop barrage of indictments and subpoenas. The 2024 election marked a miraculous Trump comeback, but the war didn’t end at the ballot box—blue states, federal agencies, and activist judges openly defied his return. Bobb exposes how constitutional lawyers were disbarred, alternate electors criminalized, and lawfare unleashed to block Trump’s agenda at every turn. This book is a warning—and a call to every American who refuses to surrender their country to tyranny.
-------------------------------------------
𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch
► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
-------------------------------------------
𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover
The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com
Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com
The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Christina Bobb
WEBSITE: www.ChristinaBobb.com
Stealing Your Vote BOOK: https://a.co/d/96f3zuY
Defiant BOOK: https://a.co/d/g77MPQZ
Christina Bobb is an investigative reporter and attorney who has spent most of the past two years traveling the country to explore and report on the growing mountain of evidence of election fraud and mismanagement.
Defiant is a raw, behind-the-scenes exposé of the coordinated legal assault on Donald Trump and the America First movement. Christina Bobb reveals how the deep state weaponized the justice system—raiding Mar-a-Lago, silencing dissent, and orchestrating a nonstop barrage of indictments and subpoenas. The 2024 election marked a miraculous Trump comeback, but the war didn’t end at the ballot box—blue states, federal agencies, and activist judges openly defied his return. Bobb exposes how constitutional lawyers were disbarred, alternate electors criminalized, and lawfare unleashed to block Trump’s agenda at every turn. This book is a warning—and a call to every American who refuses to surrender their country to tyranny.
-------------------------------------------
𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch
► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
-------------------------------------------
𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover
The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com
Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com
The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.