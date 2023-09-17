BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Watching The World Burn, Just To Rule The Ashes - Gareth Icke Tonight.
What is happening
What is happening
108 views • 09/17/2023

David Icke

On the show this week.

Integrative medicine practitioner Dr Gaston Cornu-Labat is in the studio to talk about the real causes of disease, and how to avoid them.

Privacy Action Plan founder Glenn Meder talks to us about the dangers of cyberspace, and how teens in particular or being targeted by governments and corporations.

And clinical psychologist Dr Shannon Kroner speaks to us about medical freedom, and the harms caused by the vaccines.

Thats Gareth Icke Tonight, Thursday 7pm Uk - https://www.ickonic.com

Keywords
freedomclimate changemaskaimoneyebolaco2ukrainefireburngareth ickeevent 201covidnet zerofake vaccine mandates
