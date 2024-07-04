Following The Script

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Movie Subplot Twist: Dems Ditching [Bidan]
* This is part of the movie.
* Joe’s protection racket is collapsing.
* The left needs to get him off the stage. Don’t let that drama distract you (it’s redpilling the remaining sleepers).
* Enjoy the propagandists’ wailing and thrashing as their big lies/cover-ups implode.
* Also be vigilant — they need a diversion as the truth bombs keep dropping.
* Their major plots may have been mitigated, but they can probably still activate some shock troops.
Defend. Protect.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (3 July 2024)