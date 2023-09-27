© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Sep 26, 2023
Paul Offit, M.D., recently spoke out against religious exemptions on a recent podcast, specifically criticizing ICAN’s legal efforts to see religious exemptions reinstated in the 5 states which currently do not have them. At the same time, the vaccine maker and FDA advisor has taken a stance against recommending the COVID booster for people under 65 which, according to the Merriam-Webster's definition of the slanderous term, makes Dr. Offit an anti-vaxxer himself.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3kr9vj-paul-offit-goes-anti-vax.html