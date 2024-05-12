Spying on Us

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel has bought and paid for our Senators and Representative to make sure that the United States Congress does Israel's bidding. Congress does not protect our borders, they do not get rid of corruption in our government, but they protect other countries. And they gladly spy on the people of this country.