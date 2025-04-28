English Reporters Who Say Foreign Names As If They Were From There

…. Sounds very stupid when someone does this, I know. Don’t tell Mike Adam’s what everybody thinks about it, he thinks it shows cultural enrichment and sophistication… at least he’s not hurting anyone in that case … unlike his perpetual never ending preaching of how we all live on a spinning ball earth.



Flat earth is a 100% proven scientific fact, but because he refuses to look at the empirical scientific evidence, he does his listeners a deep disservice by perpetuating, without question, the anti-God pseudoscience lies, that NASA and it’s ilk, spew forth. I can prove flat earth in a single sentence. But Mike doesn’t have time to hear such foolishness. Riiiight. No matter how high up you go, the horizon always remains perfectly level, and the horizon always rises to the eye level of the observer… this is impossible on a globe earth. And I’ve got a thousand more where that came from. Meanwhile, Mike Adam’s has zero proof of a globe earth. Literally a thousand proofs vs absolutely no proof at all. Gee, I wonder which side of that argument might be correct? You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure it out. Even a food scientist could easily do so, if they had a notion. To love pseudoscience to such a degree, is never going to end well. The globe earth psyop has sucked Mike in, hook line and stinker. Yes, stinker. It is what it is.