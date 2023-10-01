Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – Sept 30, 2023

Michael Salla





Sep 30, 2023





Theories on Faster than Light space travel,

Jack Sarfatti on reverse engineering efforts space time technologies,

Congressional opposition to the UAP Disclosure Act for 2023,

JP Update on returning activation jewel to Atlantic space ark,

Are whistleblowers only revealing unsuccessful reverse engineering programs of UFO technologies,

Michael Schellenberger has spoken to more whistleblowers about classified programs,

Rendlesham Forest UFO witness claims the vehicle came from the future,

Vol 2 of US Army Insiders released on Monday Oct 2,

Webinar on UFO Crash Retrievals held today,

Identifying prominent officials opposing the UAP Disclosure Act,

Excellent primer on how UAP Disclosure Act would be implemented once passed into law,

Some UFO researchers are talking about extraterrestrials living among us,

Dr. Anton Anfalov reveals more on Russia UFO crashes and reverse engineering programs,

Elena Danaan reflects on similarities between Jerry Wills and another Tau Cetian, Val Nek,

Dept of Energy puts up its own UFO documents website.





