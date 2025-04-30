BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
God - The Eternal Son - Audio (09:15)
Point Of View
Point Of View
13 views • 4 months ago

John 1:1 NLT

In the beginning the Word already existed. The Word was with God, and the Word was God.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Urantia Book - Paper 006 - Introduction 

6:0.1 (73.1) THE Eternal Son is the perfect and final expression of the “first” personal and absolute concept of the Universal Father. Accordingly, whenever and however the Father personally and absolutely expresses himself, he does so through his Eternal Son, who ever has been, now is, and ever will be, the living and divine Word. And this Eternal Son is residential at the center of all things, in association with, and immediately enshrouding the personal presence of, the Eternal and Universal Father. ***Provided by: The Urantia Book Fellowship @ https://urantiabook.org    

Keywords
holy spiritholy bibleurantiagod the fatherjesus the son
