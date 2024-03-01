Prepper News - 1st March 2024

Secure your preps to protect your essential resources and maintain your readiness for any situation. Maintaining a good and reliable schedule of checking, maintenance, rotation and replacement will also help ensure your preps are ready for purpose when needed.





Links and times for the articles featured:





00:00 - 00:15 - Intro

00:16 - 01:36 - 1-Iran Parliament Elections - https://www.outlookindia.com/international/iran-first-parliamentary-elections-since-mahsa-amini-protests-begin-supreme-leader-khamenei-casts-his-vote

1a - Mahsa Amini - https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2023/09/what-happened-to-mahsa-zhina-amini/

01:37 - 02:38 - 2-Israel Aid Attack - https://www.malaymail.com/news/world/2024/03/01/israel-attack-at-aid-delivery-site-in-gaza-draws-condemnation/120818

02:39 - 04:22 - 3-Simultaneous Conflicts - https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240301050018

04:23 - 05:11 - 4-Sweden Joins NATO - https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/2024/02/27/sweden-nato-hungary/

05:12 - 06:44 - 5-Inevitable War with NATO - https://www.gbnews.com/news/world/russia-war-nato-macron-troops-ukraine

06:45 - 08:37 - 6-Properties Flooded - https://www.kentonline.co.uk/hythe/news/we-had-no-warning-our-homes-would-flood-it-hasnt-been-th-302653/

08:38 - 08:50 - Outro





Music: bensound-epic





Be safe and be prepared

Geordie Prepper

--------------------------

SOCIAL LINKS

--------------------------

Linktree with all links - https://linktr.ee/geordieprepper

Minds - https://www.minds.com/geordieprepper

Gab - https://gab.com/geordieprepper

MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/geordieprepper

BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/geordieprepper/

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/geordieprepper

Odyssee - https://odysee.com/@geordieprepper:b?r=6Fi4dYj3KdyypSqiyVUbDknzDCLQivFR

Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/geordiepreppergb

--------------------------

AFFILIATE AND REFERRAL LINKS*

If you wish to support my channel, by supporting yourself, bookmark the following links when online shopping:

Amazon Affiliate Link - https://amzn.to/2CLBScx

Mira Safety Affiliate Link - https://bit.ly/47A1JBY

Bitchute Referral - https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/geordieprepper/

Rumble Referral Link - https://rumble.com/register/geordiepreppergb/

--------------------------

SUPPORT MY CHANNEL DIRECTLY

If you wish to support my channel:

Buy me a Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/geordieprepper

StreamElements Tipping Page - https://streamelements.com/geordieprepper/tip

--------------------------

Disclaimers:

1.All articles featured retain their rights of their owner, the opinions and accuracy of the articles is the responsibility of the owner(s). Geordie Prepper can not be held responsible for their accuracy or validity, they are broadcasted for information and entertainment purposes only. Displaying any articles does not imply any association with, nor endorsement by or of, the publisher(s) of the article(s).

2.Any opinions made are those of Geordie Prepper.

3.Some artwork is co-created with online image creation tools which allow for commercial use. These creations are Copyright of Geordie Prepper.

*.As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases