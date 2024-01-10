Create New Account
Bizarre Weather Wrecking Havoc, Wars, Pandemics...Awake Yet?
The Appearance
Mailbag Show 1.9


WINTER STORM FORECAST...BLIZZARD, FLOODING ON TUESDAY

https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/09/weather/winter-storm-forecast-blizzard-flooding-tuesday/index.html


ARCTIC BLAST TO INVADE CENTRAL, SOUTHERN AND EASTERN U.S.

https://www.accuweather.com/en/winter-weather/arctic-blast-to-invade-central-southern-and-eastern-us-prior-to-midmonth/1610834


DESERT FLOODS SWEEP CAMEL AWAY

https://www.animalsaroundtheglobe.com/desert-floods-sweep-camel-away-0-143267/


AFRICA ON BRINK OF SPLITTING IN TWO

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/africa-on-the-brink-of-splitting-in-two-incredible-footage-reveals-giant-crack-that-could-create-a-new-ocean/ar-AA1jWVUH


U.S. PLANNING NEW PANDEMIC DESIGNED TO COLLAPSE CIVILIZATION

https://www.infowars.com/posts/are-you-ready-to-die-un-planning-new-pandemic-designed-to-collapse-civilization-and-kill-billions/


COURT RULING ALLOWS STATE TO SEIZE CITIZENS INDEFINITELY

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/court-ruling-allows-state-to-seize-citizens-for-indefinite-quarantine-and-isolation/ar-AA1kKwTV


WINDSWEPT HOUSE: A VATICAN NOVEL

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Windswept_House:_A_Vatican_Novel


