A Model of Consciousness & The Contact Modalities, with Rey Hernandez - Part 3 of 3

Rey Hernandez discussed his ongoing research and book projects and detailed the "Mind of God" book, which explores the integration of consciousness and paranormal phenomena, featuring contributions from five co-editors. Rey highlighted commonalities across paranormal experiences, such as manipulation of space-time, telepathic communication, and encounters with non-human intelligence. He also mentioned the importance of love in these experiences and the potential for spiritual transformation. The discussion concluded with plans to continue the book series and further research.





Outline





Introduction to the Mind of God Book

• Rey introduces the "Mind of God" book, which is part of the four-volume series titled "A Greater Reality."

• He explains the book's structure and the involvement of five co-editors, including Dr. Rudy Schild, Dr. John Cleary, Dr. Michael Grosso, and Dr. Jeffrey Crippin.

• Rey highlights the importance of studying paranormal phenomena as one integrated phenomenon under consciousness.

• He mentions the availability of the book for free on the website agreaterreality.com .





Commonalities of Paranormal Contact Modalities

• Rey discusses the commonalities of various paranormal phenomena, including near-death experiences, out-of-body experiences, UFOs, and ghost sightings.

• He explains the concept of manipulation of space-time and provides examples from different research studies.

• Rey describes how human consciousness and non-human intelligence can travel through different dimensions.

• He uses visual aids to illustrate the hierarchy of realities and the interactions between consciousness and non-human intelligence.





Detailed Explanation of Human Consciousness Travel

• Rey elaborates on the travel of human consciousness via near-death experiences, out-of-body experiences, and astral travel.

• He provides examples of how consciousness moves through different dimensions and interacts with non-human intelligence.

• Rey discusses the concept of holographic projections and their role in paranormal experiences.

• He mentions the importance of telepathic communication and how it occurs in native languages.





Interaction with Non-Human Intelligence

• Rey talks about the various forms of non-human intelligence encountered in paranormal experiences, including energy beings, human-looking beings, and deceased relatives.

• He provides examples of different types of beings seen by experiencers, such as the Mothman and various other entities.

• Rey shares personal anecdotes about his friend Alberto Fernandez's paranormal experiences, including encounters with Jesus Christ, Nordic beings, and an Asian monk.

• He emphasizes the importance of understanding the diversity of non-human intelligence and their interactions with humans.





Telepathic Communication and Holographic Projections

• Rey discusses the role of telepathic communication in paranormal experiences and how it occurs in one’s native language.

• He explains the concept of holographic projections and their significance in understanding paranormal phenomena.

• Rey provides examples of how holographic projections are used in out-of-body experiences, astral travel, and remote viewing.

• He mentions the use of hallucinogens and their role in facilitating contact with non-human intelligence.





After-Effects and Transformations

• Rey talks about the after-effects of paranormal experiences, including major changes in personality and spirituality.

• He provides detailed examples of how near-death experiences, UFO contact experiences, and entheogenic experiences lead to significant transformations.

• Rey emphasizes the importance of love as a common theme in paranormal experiences, as discussed by researchers and experiencers.

• He mentions the role of love in transforming lifestyles and attitudes after paranormal experiences.





Rebirth and Future Research

• Rey briefly discusses the concept of reincarnation and its significance in various ancient philosophies.

• He mentions the academic research of Dr. Ian Stevenson and Dr. Jim Tucker on reincarnation.

• Rey provides a graphic model of reincarnation and its implications for understanding consciousness and the afterlife.

• He concludes with a summary of the "Mind of God" book and plans for future research and publications.