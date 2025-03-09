AFRAA Dagher Syrian Activist Alawite Girl @StevenDKelley, 2015

A network of tunnels and underground militarized bunker facilities.

●

Former CIA/NSA Contractor

Whistle Blower

Steven D. Kelley

Informs us The Getty Museum, Los Angeles, is a National Security Agency (NSA) Base.





The Getty Museum is an actual Nazi/Templar Fortress, controlled by a shadowy elite force of Nazi-type spies who built, operate, serve, hide and protect these special facilities called DUMBS, or Deep Underground Military Bases.





These underground bases are connected to each other by a system of Magnetic Levitation Trains and vacuum technology. Vacuum reduces air drag, allowing these trains to reach very high speeds.

●

Other functions The Getty serves:

• A hub of child trafficking

• Mind control (MK ULTRA) traumatized victims programmed and known by Hollywood

• Missing people used as slave workers

• Adrenochrome harvesting

• Who is really behind the curtain controlling these "World Leaders"...

●

Steven D. Kelley has launched his Mission

Join this fight:

Steven D Kelley Official Telegram Page: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Every Thursday night at 9pm ET: http://TruthCatRadio.com

To schedule Interviews with Steven: [email protected] http://stevendkelley.com



