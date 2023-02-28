Noussair Mazraoui: Bayern Munich defender out with heart inflammation...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Obviouly the VAXX, not "Covid" caused this...
Mazraoui is the third FC Bayern player to be struck by an inflammation of the heart muscle.
First Alphonse Davies, then Maria Grohs (FC Bayern women's goalkeeper) and now Mazraoui.
What are the odds of that happening ???
Apparently he is back in training now.
Source:
https://www.bbc.com/sport/africa/64187674
https://fcbayern.com/en/news/2023/02/noussair-mazraoui-rejoins-squad-training
https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/articles/morocco-bayern-mazraoui-heart-problem-covid-heart
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1