The Field Of Battle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We’re Going To Hold Everybody Responsible That Put This Republic In The Situation It’s In Today
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3628: Plot Against Trump; The Defiling Of Tradition By The Left (22 May 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4ws280-episode-3628-plot-against-trump-the-defiling-of-tradition-by-the-left.html