© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laura Aboli Transhumanism Speech (UK, 2023)
Laura Aboli's excellent presentation at the 'Better Way Conference', hosted by the World Council for Health, in Bath, United Kingdom, June 2023.
Her 12 minute speech covers many relevant issues affecting Australians and the world's people. Definitely worth the watch.