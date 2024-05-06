Leading Men to Intentionally Embrace Fatherhood and Leadership in the Home - Justin Batt

Restoring the man in manhood and the father in the family is Justin Batt’s mission, and it’s one that he is excelling at. Justin is the founder of BestMan Media, which encourages men to pursue “reckless obedience by activating the calling God has on their life.” Justin’s foray into men’s ministries began when he kick-started a tradition with his children called “Daddy Saturday,” where he intentionally spent time with his children and planned fun activities for them to do together. Now, Justin helps men foster loving and wonderful relationships with their own kids, using a Biblical worldview as his guiding light. Justin focuses on being intentional, present (not perfect), and prioritizing his marriage to cultivate a healthy and happy home life.









TAKEAWAYS





Marriage comes first - you have to make it a priority in your life and pray for your husband, always





The root of everything that Justin does is his Biblical worldview, which he has fused with positive business practices that are effective





If you want your husband to spend more time cultivating a relationship with your kids, approach the subject with grace and kindness





Grab Justin’s book, Daddy Saturday: How to Be an Intentional Dad to Raise Good Kids Who Become Great Adults









