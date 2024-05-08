BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News May 8, 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1472 followers
123 views • 12 months ago

May 8, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com



A wave of violent protests engulfs the Western world, where university students are demanding their alma maters cut all ties to Israel over its bombardment of Gaza. One in three children is suffering from famine in Gaza's Rafah according to the UN. This comes as Israel's ground invasion of the enclave's southern-most city brings more civilian casualties to the embattled enclave. Kiev clamps down on videos of its military recruitment practices, filming Ukraine's mobilization officers in action is now punishable with up to eight years in prison. That's as eleven thousand of the country's criminal cases have been put on pause.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
