Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
An Israeli journalist from Haaretz, has Ignited Debate with his Comments on the Conduct of Israeli Soldiers during the military operations in Gaza
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
52 views
Published 2 months ago

Gideon Levy, an Israeli journalist from Haaretz, has ignited debate with his comments on the conduct of Israeli soldiers during the military operations in Gaza.

◾️Levy openly accused the soldiers of indiscriminate killings, including the deaths of children. He specifically mentioned an incident where 160 children were killed in one night, highlighting the severe toll on civilian lives.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket