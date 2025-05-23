© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Key Reason MAHA (and Casey/Calley Means) Is a Psyop:
"Cancer, infertility, autoimmune disease, heart disease...are extremely high because of the C19 vaccines...but MAHA will tell you those things have been increasing for many decades because we live in a toxic stew."
Retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman, a 2023 Brownstone Fellow and retired science writer, discuss with whistleblower Matthew Pauly the reasons MAHA—Make America Healthy Again—is one big psyop.
➡️ Watch Full Interview https://rumble.com/v6tllbp-covid-dossier-updated-with-sasha-latypova-and-debbie-lerman.html
Source @Real World News
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net