BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

JEHOVAH’S BETROTHAL GROUNDWORK vs. BOYFRIEND/GIRLFRIEND SINS, 20250726
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 1 month ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

1.       What is a CHRISTIAN BETROTHAL? Getting married to another Christian.

A.   When a man (male) commits to marrying a female (woman) or vice versa, they are fulfilling all righteousness in the sight of JEHOVAH in obedience to His Commandments.

2.       What is FORNICATION?

A.   FORNICATION, which is the sin of sexual immorality is what JEHOVAH Christ hates.

B.   Fornication may be described as two or more people who are unmarried (to each other or anyone else), engaging in consensual sexual intercourse, whereas Adultery is when at least one of the parties involved (either male or female) is married.

C.   While some men and women around the world have engaged in either sin against JEHOVAH, it is also against their partners, and themselves. They think that it is acceptable because their partners agreed to the sin. Society has created the sinful and heathenish plan against the Almighty Heavenly Father that one must first “date” a partner or partners for some time; going out together to movies, amusements, entertainments, their homes/hotels, and engage in fornication, which involves sleeping with each other. But what does JEHOVAH.

3.       Our Almighty Heavenly Father and LORD Jesus Christ condemn fornication and adultery as sin in the following Holy Scriptures:

Keywords
childrenboyfriendgirlfriendsinchristianministersexungodlymarriageweddingsodom and gomorrahfornicationadulterywifeconsensushusbandgodlyintercoursemarrywhoremongerinfedlityconcom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy