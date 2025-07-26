JEHOVAH’S BETROTHAL GROUNDWORK vs. BOYFRIEND/GIRLFRIEND SINS, 20250726

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

1. What is a CHRISTIAN BETROTHAL? Getting married to another Christian.

A. When a man (male) commits to marrying a female (woman) or vice versa, they are fulfilling all righteousness in the sight of JEHOVAH in obedience to His Commandments.

2. What is FORNICATION?

A. FORNICATION, which is the sin of sexual immorality is what JEHOVAH Christ hates.

B. Fornication may be described as two or more people who are unmarried (to each other or anyone else), engaging in consensual sexual intercourse, whereas Adultery is when at least one of the parties involved (either male or female) is married.

C. While some men and women around the world have engaged in either sin against JEHOVAH, it is also against their partners, and themselves. They think that it is acceptable because their partners agreed to the sin. Society has created the sinful and heathenish plan against the Almighty Heavenly Father that one must first “date” a partner or partners for some time; going out together to movies, amusements, entertainments, their homes/hotels, and engage in fornication, which involves sleeping with each other. But what does JEHOVAH.

3. Our Almighty Heavenly Father and LORD Jesus Christ condemn fornication and adultery as sin in the following Holy Scriptures:

