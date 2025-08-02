Exclusive: Gaza boy seen with US soldier still missing, family pleads for answers

Exclusive: The family of 10-year-old Abdulrahim Mohammed al-Jarabe’a, known by his nickname Amir, has renewed calls for an international investigation into his disappearance, after a widely circulated video showed him receiving aid from a US soldier in southern Gaza.

Abdulrahim was displaced by the war and had previously lost his father in an Israeli air strike. He was living with his mother, who is separated from her husband, in a displacement zone in southern Gaza. According to the family, he left home alone after following others towards the aid site. They were unaware he had gone until they recognised him in the footage shared online.

Speaking to Middle East Eye, the family said Abdulrahim had been missing and they searched for him extensively in displacement centres, hospitals, morgues and through humanitarian organisations such as the Red Cross, but found no trace. His name did not appear on the dead, wounded, or displaced lists.

Since the footage began circulating, Middle East Eye has been investigating Abdulrahim’s case. Multiple health and emergency officials in Gaza confirmed to MEE that his body has not been received or documented at any clinic, hospital, morgue or forensic facility. No report matching his name or description has been filed.

The last confirmed sighting of Abdulrahim remains the video with the US soldier, prompting his family to question whether he was injured, detained, or transferred elsewhere. They are calling for an urgent investigation by both local authorities and international organisations to investigate his fate.

Mirrored - Middle East Eye

