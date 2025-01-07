NEW MANDATES & MOSQUITO VACCINES! - Deborah Birx Is Back To Push Medical Tyranny! - Media Joins!

GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the return of Deborah Birx, the so-called "Covid Czar" who under the Trump administration in 2020 came out as one of the main propagandists for "Covid" alongside Dr. Fauci.

Birx who admitted in her book that she made up everything as she went along is now calling for restrictive mandates surrounding Bird Flu, the latest hoax. This includes mandatory testing, masks, potential meat bans and yes, she says this includes for "asymptomatic" people. So... People who are not actually sick at all.

She wants this testing to occur weekly. This is the latest piece of the plandemic puzzle as mask mandates take over all over the world including throughout the United States, Canada and the UK.

It's hard to tell if they're just mocking us at this point as they're using the same propaganda tactics from 2020. They're pushing mRNA Bird Flu vaccines as well as injecting massive amounts of cattle and chickens, if they're not purging them.

Meanwhile, Bill Gates is releasing "flying syringes" as the Pentagon has called them since 2009. They are mosquitoes that inject you unwillingly with "vaccines" via their saliva.

These GMO mosquitoes have already wreaked havoc throughout the world and the most recent round of tests by Gates will surely be echoed on the public.





They're trying to make us sick, kill us, impoverish us, make us dependent slaves and replace the current system with a "more convenient" and tyrannical technocratic system.





Will you be sacrificed on the alter? Or will you be prepared?





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





