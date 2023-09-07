X22 REPORT Ep 3157b - [DS] Is About To Set Another Precedent, Boomerang, People Will Accept

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3157b - Sept. 6, 2023
[DS] Is About To Set Another Precedent, Boomerang, People Will Accept What Needs To Be Done
The [DS] is about to create a new precedent in regard to the 14th Amendment. Everything they do to Trump is boomeranging on them. War is building with Russia and NK, the narrative is being pushed. The D's are pushing the narrative to replace Biden. All roads lead to Obama. Everything the [DS] planned to do to Trump is now happening to them, this was planned from the very beginning, in the end the people will accept what needs to be done to take back this country.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
💻VirtualShield: Your Peace of Mind in Today's Digital Age. 💻
Free for 30 days! https://virtualshield.com/x22
Get Up To 60% OFF By Clicking The Link Above ^