X22 REPORT Ep 3157b - [DS] Is About To Set Another Precedent, Boomerang, People Will Accept
143 views • 09/07/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3157b - Sept. 6, 2023

[DS] Is About To Set Another Precedent, Boomerang, People Will Accept What Needs To Be Done


The [DS] is about to create a new precedent in regard to the 14th Amendment. Everything they do to Trump is boomeranging on them. War is building with Russia and NK, the narrative is being pushed. The D's are pushing the narrative to replace Biden. All roads lead to Obama. Everything the [DS] planned to do to Trump is now happening to them, this was planned from the very beginning, in the end the people will accept what needs to be done to take back this country.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex
